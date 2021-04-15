HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,672 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTA opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

