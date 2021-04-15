HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 100,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 24.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Realty Income by 29.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 203,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,947,000 after buying an additional 46,437 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $750,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O stock opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $66.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

