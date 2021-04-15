Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the lowest is $2.59. Hologic posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 357.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.87.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hologic by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 54,978 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $1,605,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $75.99. 1,771,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22.

Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

