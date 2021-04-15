Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 39.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $229.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.76 and a 200-day moving average of $200.70. The company has a market capitalization of $159.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

