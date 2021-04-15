Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

HOPE opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

