Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 23,260 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 127.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 174.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $23.83 on Thursday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.