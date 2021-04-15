Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 4,289 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Welbilt during the first quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Welbilt by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 88.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

