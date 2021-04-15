Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Shares in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 983.1% during the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 255,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,185 shares of company stock worth $5,215,736 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCXI opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $58.13. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCXI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

