Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rambus by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $2,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.98. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $240,629.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,338,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

