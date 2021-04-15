Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $271,000 in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Enstar Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Enstar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Enstar Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $256.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.61. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $121.63 and a 1 year high of $269.12.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

