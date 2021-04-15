Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $271,000 in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Enstar Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Enstar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Enstar Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $256.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.61. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $121.63 and a 1 year high of $269.12.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit