Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $290,000 in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,217.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.79 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.78 million. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

