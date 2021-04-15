HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Investec lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

HSBC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 137,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in HSBC by 529.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.0% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

