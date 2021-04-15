Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,512 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,886,000 after buying an additional 1,109,546 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.54 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.