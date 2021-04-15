IAC/InterActiveCorp Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.58.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $248.60 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.