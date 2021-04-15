ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Insider Sells $226,250.00 in Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. ICF International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.48 and a fifty-two week high of $93.50.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.56 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,635 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICFI. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

