iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Gap Up to $10.95

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $11.42. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 1,021 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

