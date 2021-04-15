Iconic (ICON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32,603.16

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 549.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Iconic has a market cap of $32,603.16 and approximately $3.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Iconic has traded 582.9% higher against the US dollar. One Iconic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019277 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Iconic Profile

Iconic (ICON) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iconic’s official website is iconicproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Iconic is a blockchain based application platform that wants to make blockchain application integration more attractive for new parties by simplifying integration processes and adding practical user funcionality. ICN uses a new algorithm dubbed “ICONIC Stake” and has a total supply of 520 thousand coins. “

Iconic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

