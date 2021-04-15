Idle (IDLE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $769,332.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Idle has traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $20.45 million and $769,332.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.47 or 0.00024571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00068606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.47 or 0.00272351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.87 or 0.00739974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,663.43 or 0.99532453 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00023254 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $543.17 or 0.00862756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

