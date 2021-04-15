IG Gold Achieves Market Cap of $31.24 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a market cap of $31.24 million and $656,392.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00068222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.00272412 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.