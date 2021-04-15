IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down to $63.93

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.93, but opened at $62.51. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 575 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Wedbush lowered IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of -1.12.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $102,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $432,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,492 shares of company stock valued at $404,367 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $2,209,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

