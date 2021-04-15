Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 26.6% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock opened at $221.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.27 and a 1 year high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.