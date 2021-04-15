Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Short Interest Down 71.2% in March

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,645,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IMUN remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,385,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,880. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Immune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $7,424.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.04.
Immune Therapeutics Company Profile
Read More: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.