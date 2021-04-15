Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Short Interest Down 71.2% in March

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,645,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IMUN remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,385,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,880. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Immune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $7,424.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

