Independent Research Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €86.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €86.00 ($101.18) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €73.35 ($86.30).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €75.41 ($88.72) on Tuesday. Daimler has a 52 week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 52 week high of €76.85 ($90.41). The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

