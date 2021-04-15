Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.95.
Several brokerages have weighed in on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.
In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $95,921.00. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,901 over the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
INFN opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Infinera has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
About Infinera
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
