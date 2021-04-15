Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $95,921.00. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,901 over the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 9.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Infinera by 3.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Infinera by 54.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 82,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 29,051 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 68.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 39,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 32.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

INFN opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Infinera has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

