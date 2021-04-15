Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will announce sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.41 billion and the highest is $3.72 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $14.44 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.08 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Infosys by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,855,000 after buying an additional 187,830 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 261,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 58,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. 13,100,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,745,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. Infosys has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.