ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 115,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,607,531 shares.The stock last traded at $12.40 and had previously closed at $12.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ING shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get ING Groep alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,049 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,407,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 305,125 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,627,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after acquiring an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.