Insider Buying: Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) Insider Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) insider Robert Waddington acquired 200,000 shares of Newmark Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,613.01).

Robert Waddington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Robert Waddington bought 300,000 shares of Newmark Security stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,919.52).

NWT opened at GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Newmark Security plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.54 ($0.02). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.22. The firm has a market cap of £5.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88.

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

