Insider Buying: Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY) Insider Purchases A$15,300.00 in Stock

Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY) insider Rimas Kairaitis acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$15,300.00 ($10,928.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 29.00 and a quick ratio of 29.00.
Sky Metals Company Profile
