Insider Buying: Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY) Insider Purchases A$15,300.00 in Stock

Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY) insider Rimas Kairaitis acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$15,300.00 ($10,928.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 29.00 and a quick ratio of 29.00.

Sky Metals Company Profile

Sky Metals Limited explores for tin, silver, and gold ores in New South Wales. The company was formerly known as Planet Gas Limited and changed its name to Sky Metals Limited in June 2019. Sky Metals Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Orange, Australia.

