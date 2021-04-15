Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director Sells 170 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director Nana Mensah sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $24,648.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $144.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.65. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -150.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,877,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.