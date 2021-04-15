Insider Selling: MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Sells $1,640,616.69 in Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $311,039.40.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.46. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $93.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

