Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 2,388 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE TWTR traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,940,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,256,484. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twitter from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

