Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 2,388 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE TWTR traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,940,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,256,484. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twitter from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.
