Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 613 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of VRSN traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.32. 406,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,238. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.21. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $221.30.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.
VeriSign Company Profile
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.
