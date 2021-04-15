Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.08.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $130.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.41.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. THB Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

