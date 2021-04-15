Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives $177.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFCZF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS IFCZF traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $129.00. 251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average of $114.13. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $90.20 and a twelve month high of $129.00.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.