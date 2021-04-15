Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives $177.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFCZF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS IFCZF traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $129.00. 251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average of $114.13. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $90.20 and a twelve month high of $129.00.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Analyst Recommendations for Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF)

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit