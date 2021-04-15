International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.09.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.58. 3,818,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,913. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

