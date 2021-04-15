International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on International Petroleum from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

IPCFF stock remained flat at $$3.00 during midday trading on Thursday. International Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

