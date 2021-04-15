Interserve (LON:IRV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Interserve plc (LON:IRV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 11.11 ($0.15). Interserve shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08), with a volume of 5,466,403 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £13.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.05.

Interserve Company Profile (LON:IRV)

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

