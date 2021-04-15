Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.70 ($3.18) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ISP. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €2.26 ($2.66).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.