Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Inventiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,841,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

