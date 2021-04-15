Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the March 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
DBV traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.12. 19,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $25.99.
About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund
Read More: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.