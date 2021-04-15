Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the March 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DBV traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.12. 19,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

