Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 509.3% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,304,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2,982.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 111,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 108,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PIZ opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $36.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

