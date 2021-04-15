Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 151.7% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 49,885 shares during the period.

PFI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,312. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

