Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $18.46 Average PT from Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.46.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. 4,209,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,799,804. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. Invesco has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.