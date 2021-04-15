Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $18.46 Average PT from Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.46.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.
In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. 4,209,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,799,804. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. Invesco has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
