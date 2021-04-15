Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.45 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio’s previous dividend of $1.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 227.50 ($2.97). 39,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,731. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 203.30. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio has a 1-year low of GBX 158 ($2.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 227.50 ($2.97).

About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - Global Equity Income Share Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - Global Equity Income Share Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit