Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.45 Per Share

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio’s previous dividend of $1.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 227.50 ($2.97). 39,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,731. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 203.30. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio has a 1-year low of GBX 158 ($2.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 227.50 ($2.97).

About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

