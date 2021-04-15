Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the March 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IQI remained flat at $$13.18 on Thursday. 78,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,437. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $13.29.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 251,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 244,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the period.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.