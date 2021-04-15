Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,046 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,611% compared to the average daily volume of 178 put options.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $667.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HARP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $536,375.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $433,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,136,478 shares of company stock valued at $22,943,038. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit