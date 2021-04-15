Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,046 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,611% compared to the average daily volume of 178 put options.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $667.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HARP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $536,375.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $433,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,136,478 shares of company stock valued at $22,943,038. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

