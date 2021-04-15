Investors Purchase Large Volume of Benefitfocus Put Options (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,568 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,376% compared to the typical volume of 304 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth about $6,250,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 857.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $459.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

