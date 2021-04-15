IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to announce $326.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $320.14 million to $330.60 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $249.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.72. 1,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,749. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.81 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.11 and a 200 day moving average of $213.94.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,091 shares of company stock worth $3,966,353 over the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $3,301,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 26.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 72.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $283,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

