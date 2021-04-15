IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.85

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and traded as high as $24.47. IRadimed shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 19,603 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of IRadimed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $309.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). IRadimed had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IRadimed by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in IRadimed during the first quarter worth $241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in IRadimed during the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in IRadimed by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

