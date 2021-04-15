iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.91). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $90.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $77.43 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,506,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,676,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.